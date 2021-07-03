Bastrop County business rebuilds after severe storm damage

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop County store that was badly damaged by vicious storms in May is back in business – and grateful for the support of its customers.

The local community rallied around Red Rock General Store after the building’s roof was ripped off by strong storms that moved through the area on May 28.

Now the owners of Red Rock are saying thank you by holding an ice cream social on Saturday until 4 p.m.

The building, which is more than 100 years old, was badly damaged by the storm.

When its roof was pulled off, water poured inside, causing severe damage. At the same time the power went out, damaging even more inventory.

Their new roof is now almost finished – and the store’s owners told KXAN they were overwhelmed by the support, generosity and offers of help from customers and the local community.