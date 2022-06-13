BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County crews are battling a 50-acre fire near South Old Potato Road in Paige, officials said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

As of 4:20 p.m., the fire — deemed the Yogi Fire — is approximately 50 acres in size and 50% contained. Officials said the fire has “slowed in intensity, but is still moving toward the north.” Residents evacuated earlier in the afternoon are now able to return to their homes, according to a 4:30 p.m. update.

An earlier afternoon update said local fire departments are working with the Texas A&M Forest Service for heavy equipment and aviation tactics to help create a containment line. Local law enforcement personnel were also notifying residents house-by-house on evacuations.

Evacuees can call the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management’s hotline number at 512-303-4300 with questions.

The fire comes as officials launched a countywide burn ban at 4 p.m. Monday. The ban will run through Monday, Aug. 8.