BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – The Bastrop County Animal Shelter said Tuesday it needs to empty one of its largest kennels by Sept. 4 for a remodel.

It said 92 dogs and 52 cats are at risk of being euthanized and are available for adoption.

The pets are available on the shelter’s website.

The shelter said if you find an animal you are interested in, please be sure to have the animal’s ID number on hand before calling the shelter so they can help you find out more information on the pet.

The cost to adopt an animal is $35, according to the shelter.

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is at 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop. The phone number is 512-549-5160. The shelter is open for adoptions by appointment only on Wednesdays through Sundays.