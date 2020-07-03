Bastrop County adds free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County has expanded its testing network to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for those that meet testing criteria, according to a Bastop County release.

The testing network is in partnership with Austin Public Health, becoming one of two non-Austin sites included in APH’s Public Testing Enrollment Form portal. The Williamson County location was added in May.

Bastrop County joining the testing network helps local health officials collect information across the county jurisdictions.

The Bastrop County site is able to test 192 people a day. Appointments will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Current criteria for getting a test includes the presence of symptoms, exposure to others who have tested positive, as well as other high-risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bastrop County says. If a person doesn’t meet testing criteria, they will be able to revisit the portal at any time to try again — if symptoms change over the following days.

Bastrop County residents can complete the testing enrollment form at Bastrop County’s COVID-19 page.