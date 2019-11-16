Bastrop City Council adopts new land-use regulations

BASTROP (KXAN) — In a unanimous decision, Bastrop City Council voted to approve an ordinance adopting reformed land-use regulations for the city at a meeting on Nov. 12.

This comes after the the initial Building Bastrop initiative launched in August 2018, which was formed to create new fiscally sustainable and geographically-sensitive development standards for the city.

In a statement to KXAN, the code, referred to as B3, differs from a one-size-fits-all model of development codes found throughout Texas. Instead, this new set of regulations is tailored to the growth and infrastructure needs of Bastrop.

This is also a streamlined, user-friendly document set to provide clarity, predictability and flexibility for future development, according to the statement.

Other influences on the shift in regulations include significant flooding and drainage issues within the city, as well as new FEMA floodplain data and updated floodplain maps. These were taken into account to ensure new development won’t negatively impact the city’s population or the environment.

“As a city, we have a responsibility to put policies in place that support the community for generations to come,” said Bastrop Mayor Pro Tem Lyle Nelson in a statement. “The B3 Code is a reflection of community feedback and priorities, including walkable neighborhoods with a variety of housing options, improved accessibility and mobility, and responsible development that ensures neighbors aren’t flooding neighbors.”

The new regulations comply with new state laws and time limits established by state House Bill 3167. The Iredell Historic District was also created to protect the integrity of Bastrop’s historic areas in response to HB 2439, which would limit regulation of exterior building material standards.

The council also voted to amend Bastrop’s Transportation Master Plan to contain a gridded street network that aids in the walkability and fiscal sustainability outlined by community feedback to the council.