Bastrop animal shelter offering adoption special after hitting ‘crisis capacity’

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is offering adoptions for just $22 after hitting crisis capacity levels. (Courtesy Bastrop County Animal Services)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Looking for a furry friend to add to your family?

Bastrop County Animal Services is running its “best ever” adoption special after the county’s animal shelter hit crisis capacity levels. They’re now trying to get every single adoption-ready animal a new home by the end of the year.

The shelter says all adoptions — cats, dogs, puppies and kittens — will be just $22 until further notice.

All animals that are adopted are spayed or neutered, microchipped and dewormed. They also have age-appropriate vaccines and are up-to-date on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

Pictures and more information about each animal are available on the county’s website here. Warning: they’re very cute, and you may want to adopt them all!

The shelter is located at 589 Cool Water Drive, north of the city of Bastrop. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.