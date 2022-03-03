Bastrop animal shelter in ‘crisis of cuteness’ with over 100 puppies

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Are you looking to be a parent for a new fur-baby?
Bastrop County Animal Shelter is looking for new homes for over 100 puppies and small breed dogs. They say its high puppy population is because of an influx of new litters.
The shelter said that over 80 animals came from a home whose owner died in February.
“Bastrop County Animal Shelter is facing a crisis of cuteness,” said a spokesperson from the shelter. “We are desperately seeking adopters as there are many more litters of animals waiting to come in from our community.”
Above are some of the puppies available for adoption.
If you would like to adopt some cuteness into your life you can find more information at the Bastrop County adoption website, or call (512) 549-5160 for making arrangements to pick up a new pet.