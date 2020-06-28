AT&T service issues in Bastrop County may be limiting 911 calls

Bastrop County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The AT&T logo is seen outside a building in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — AT&T wireless customers in Bastrop and Bastrop County may be experiencing service issues. 911 calls may or may not be working, according to Bastrop County Emergency Management.

BOEM says the AT&T issue has been “escalated for quick resolution.” If your 911 call does not go through, you should try texting 911 or connecting to a WiFi service, if possible.

If you are still unable to call or text 911, go to a landline or to your nearest fire station for assistance, BOEM said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss