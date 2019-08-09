Art Institute of Austin will relocate to Bastrop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that the Art Institutes will pursue plans to relocate the Austin location to Bastrop in summer 2020.

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of the Art Institute of Houston, has served as an important source of creative professionals for more than a decade. The institution offers diplomas through bachelor’s degrees in the areas of design, media arts, culinary and fashion.

“Bringing the Art Institutes to Bastrop is a significant milestone for our community,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Not only will this partnership bring postsecondary education to the area for the first time, but it will also create a positive, long-term impact on our local economy as Bastrop continues to grow.”

Construction is planned to begin in August 2019 at 921 Main Street, where a new 9,000-square-foot facility will be built. The Art Institutes will also lease gallery and teaching space at the Lost Pines Art Center and Silos.

