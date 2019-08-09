Breaking News
Police looking for 3-week-old baby taken from Austin hospital

Art Institute of Austin will relocate to Bastrop

Bastrop County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bastrop co_1525389509000.JPG.jpg

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that the Art Institutes will pursue plans to relocate the Austin location to Bastrop in summer 2020.

The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of the Art Institute of Houston, has served as an important source of creative professionals for more than a decade. The institution offers diplomas through bachelor’s degrees in the areas of design, media arts, culinary and fashion.

“Bringing the Art Institutes to Bastrop is a significant milestone for our community,” said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder. “Not only will this partnership bring postsecondary education to the area for the first time, but it will also create a positive, long-term impact on our local economy as Bastrop continues to grow.” 

Construction is planned to begin in August 2019 at 921 Main Street, where a new 9,000-square-foot facility will be built. The Art Institutes will also lease gallery and teaching space at the Lost Pines Art Center and Silos.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss