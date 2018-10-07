4 dead, 1 child in critical condition after SH 95 crash in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) -- A crash on Texas State Highway 95 near Bastrop left four people dead and one child in critical condition on Sunday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says they responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. near Old McDade Road.
The driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup was headed northbound on SH 95.
That is when the pickup hydroplaned and traveled into the southbound lane of traffic and was hit by a 1996 Honda.
The driver and three other people in the Honda died at the scene, and two of those who died were juveniles, a spokesperson with DPS says.
One child was also airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center. At last report, the child was in critical condition.
The person driving the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, and at last report was in stable condition.
The road was wet at the time of the crash.
One lane of Texas 95 was closed and the Texas Department of Transportation said to expect heavy delays in the area through the afternoon, but it has since been reopened.
DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.
