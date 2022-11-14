BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.

Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway.

A Ford van was traveling southwest on SH 21 and towing a trailer when it tried to turn left into a gas station parking lot, and it was hit by a truck tractor that was traveling northeast on SH 21 after failing to yield to the right-of-way of the truck, according to DPS.

The van had three occupants, all of whom were pronounced dead on the scene. One of them had been ejected from the backseat.

After the collision, the truck tractor traveled off the side of the road and hit an electric pole.

Debris from the crash hit a Chevrolet pickup truck that was in the gas station parking lot at the time of the crash.

The truck driver was taken to a medical facility in Bastrop County. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.