2 deputies hurt while trying to arrest driver who crashed stolen car on State Highway 290

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect died at the hospital, after crashing a reportedly stolen car on State Highway 290 in Bastrop County Tuesday. Two deputies were hurt while trying to make the arrest.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 290 heading eastbound from Elgin.

A witness called to report a driver had veered off the road and crashed through a fence, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was ejected before the car came to a stop several hundred feet into a field.

Deputies responded to the crash and found the driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It was discovered the car was reported stolen out of Austin on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the driver became “combative” with deputies, who deployed their Tasers and called for help from additional units. The suspect was taken into custody, and two deputies were injured while trying to make the arrest.

EMS personnel were called and treated both the deputies and suspect, the sheriff’s office said, but they noticed the suspect was having difficulty breathing.

The suspect was then taken by air to Austin Heart Hospital, where he died at 12:49 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is a convicted felon and registered sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office. Narcotic paraphernalia was also found in the car.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. The sheriff’s office said it is waiting for next of kin to be notified.

The two initial deputies making the arrest have been placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff’s office.