2 arrested after Bastrop County deputies find 23 pounds of meth during traffic stop

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were arrested after 23 pounds of crystal meth was found during a traffic stop in Bastrop County this week.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 290 Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

In addition to the first violation, the driver didn’t have a license, the post said. Through an investigation, deputies found just over 23 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

The street value of the meth is more than $100,000, the sheriff’s office said.

22-year-old Visente Mendoza and 24-year-old Edgar Jaimes were both arrested, according to the post.