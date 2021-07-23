15-year-old girl missing, Bastrop County authorities need help finding her

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County investigators are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left her home July 16 and they want the public’s help to find her.

Nandi Taylor Faye is considered at-risk and needs to be found “as soon as possible to prevent any harm,” investigators say. She went missing from the Cedar Creek area.

She’s described by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call BCSO immediately at 512-549-5100 or the Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at 800-346-3243.