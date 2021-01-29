1 hurt after train and car collide in Bastrop

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person was hurt after a train collided with a vehicle at the Main Street railroad crossing in Bastrop Friday afternoon.

Union Pacific Railroad said it happened at about 2 p.m. In a statement, the company said the crossing does have gates and lights. No workers from Union Pacific were hurt, but the driver of the vehicle was taken for treatment.

Union Pacific said the crash in under investigation.

KXAN viewer Angelica Faz, who lives behind the tracks, sent in the below video of a helicopter arriving at the scene.

The City of Bastrop sent out a traffic alert on Facebook at about 2:42 p.m., saying Union Pacific Railroad was on the way to address the situation.

The post says first responders closed off Carter and Wilson Streets in both directions at their respective railroad crossings, but now the train has been cleared and roadways are back open.

The streets are a few blocks away from each other.