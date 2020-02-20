1 dead, 1 in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. Highway 290 near McAcres Drive in Bastrop County.

Authorities say a 2015 Ford crossed into the eastbound lane in a construction zone and hit a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Both vehicles had one person in them. The call came into dispatchers at 7:44 a.m.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation, McDade Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department and Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.

The highway was shut down in the area while authorities investigated the crash, but is now open.

Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.