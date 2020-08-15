Both Bastrop County and Horseshoe Bay fires 100% contained

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, two fires in Central Texas prompted evacuations of nearby homes.

A fire in Horseshoe Bay that broke out Thursday grew to about 400 acres. Called the “Trails Fire,” it prompted evacuations for the Trails and Blue Lake subdivisions. At least two homes were damaged, but no one was injured.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the cause of that fire was accidental. A roadside spark had set it off.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Trails Fire still stands at 400 acres and is 100% contained, according to the Forest Service.

An almost 25-acre fire broke out Friday in Bastrop County near Park Road 1C and Cottletown Road. Called the “Regen Hill Fire,” it threatened about 20 homes in the area and was sparked by a car that caught fire.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Regen Hill Fire was 100% contained, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. No homes were damaged.

Bastrop County OEM did report another brush fire Friday night in Elgin near Natures Way, Old McDade Road and Roy Davis. KXAN is working to get more information about that.

Video is courtesy of Lesley Clark.