Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the adjustments to the Barton Springs Road Safety Improvements Pilot following public comment, which is separate from the Barton Springs Road Bridge Project.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week marks the start of construction ahead of a year-long pilot project on Barton Springs Road that will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction in an effort to improve safety there.

The part of the road that will change is between South Lamar Boulevard and Stratford Drive. To kick off the pilot this week, the city will construct bus stops between South Lamar Boulevard and Azie Morton Road.

In April 2022, 10 people were seriously hurt when a car ran into them following a collision along Barton Springs Road, which prompted city officials to analyze this section and try to improve safety. It ties in with the city’s commitment to being a Vision Zero community, with a goal of having no serious injuries or deaths related to traffic.

Ahead of the rollout, the city asked Austinites in June to provide feedback on the design. It received more than 1,630 responses to an online survey and more than 3,500 comments, according to a memo from the interim director of Austin Transportation and Public Works Department. It also held in-person conversations with the community and nearby businesses and spoke with groups like the Austin Fire Department and Austin City Limits festival organizers.

That input led to the following changes for the project:

“The design of the separated bicycle facility will be adjusted to allow emergency vehicle use of the bicycle lane during emergency calls so emergency vehicles can bypass regular traffic as they do today. Transportation and Public Works (TPW) staff have also started coordination with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) to implement signal pre-emption (where signals can be changed faster by approaching emergency vehicles) at key signalized intersections.

Bus stop locations have been adjusted to enhance the movement of vehicles past a stopped bus and to better support emergency access.

A mix of high-quality flex posts and ground-mounted barriers will be used to minimize visual clutter, reducing flex posts by 40%.

Timing of the planned work has been adjusted and will continue to be refined, taking into consideration the Austin City Limits festival load-in schedule planned to begin in mid-September.”

Previously, KXAN reported people in the area were concerned about how the changes would affect congestion, and explored a similar effort on 51st Street the city said led to a 19-43% decrease in injury crashes along two segments.

“Recognizing the corridor’s east-west connection between MoPac and South Lamar Boulevard, the proposed design is expected to maintain motor vehicle capacity while improving safety for all users of the street and access for people walking, rolling, and taking transit,” the project’s website states.

Project timeline

The city expects work to mill and overlay the full street will happen in late July through early August, followed by restriping and adding markings to the road. The city will pause work during the ACL Music Festival and then add the last few bus stops and barriers to protect bike lanes at the end of October, the memo said.

People should expect lane closures in the area as the changes take place. TPW staff will be monitoring traffic and adjusting light timing as needed, the memo said.

How the city will know if changes are effective

Once the roadwork is complete, TPW will begin monitoring how it affects the amount of crashes in the area, driver speeds, access for people not using cars and public feedback.

“The pilot will be in place for 12 months and TPW staff will evaluate the impact of the changes starting at six months following completion of all project elements, comparing pre- and post pilot data and observations,” the memo said.

In data outlined in a previous city memo, officials said there had been 240 crashes in the area of the pilot project, and despite lowering speed limits in late 2022, they noticed people were still speeding.

Money for the project comes from the 2020 Safety and Active Transportation Bond as well as other bond programs, the city said.