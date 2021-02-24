Barton Springs, Deep Eddy pools reopening Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools will be reopening Thursday, Feb. 25 after they were closed due to winter weather.

Repairs are still ongoing at Big Stacy, Bartholomew and Springwood pools. These pools will reopen once structural and plumbing repairs are done.

Schedules for Barton Springs and Deep Eddy are listed below.

Barton Springs Pool

Thursday, Feb. 26 – Sunday, Feb. 28

5 – 8 a.m. Swim at Your Own Risk

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Guarded Swim

6 – 10 p.m. Swim at Your Own Risk

Monday, March 1 – Friday, March 12

Closed for regularly scheduled maintenance: Gravel will be removed from pool to return it to its natural depth. Access to “dog beach” will be limited.

Saturday, March 13

Modified operational hours resume as posted on website.

Deep Eddy Pool

Thursday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lap Swim

Friday, Feb. 27

Closed

Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 12

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. for lap swim all days except March 2 and March 9.

Admission will be free for both pools until further notice, Austin Parks and Recreation said.

Deep Eddy will be offering expanded hours while Barton Springs Pool is closed for maintenance. For more details, call the Barton Springs Pool hotline at (512) 867-3080 or the Aquatic Administration and Training Center at (512) 974-9330.