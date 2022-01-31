Authorities ask for public’s help in identifying remains found in western Llano County

Llano County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a man who was found on a ranch in 2018. (Courtesy: Llano County Sheriff’s Office)

LLANO COUNTY (KXAN) — Llano County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a man who was found on a ranch in 2018.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were found on April 1, 2018, on a ranch in western Llano County. The remains were given to the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center (FACTS) for analysis.

FACTS reported that the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 24 and 39 years old. The man’s height was reported between 4’11” and 5’7″.

A facial reconstruction was also completed by the Forensic Imaging Specialist with the Texas Ranger’s Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, LCSO said.

Though the man’s head, hair and face might have been different in real life, officials encourage anyone who may recognize him and has not heard from him since sometime before the end of 2017 to please contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767. They may also email Investigator Bucky Boswell at bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.us.