FILE PHOTO — A Rockin’ Holiday Concert, a socially distanced, live outdoor concert on the People’s Plaza at Zach Theatre on December 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ZACH Theatre says it was the victim of a recent malware attack.

The professional theatre company, headquartered near downtown Austin, says the attack on its internal server has been remedied.

In a statement to KXAN, the theatre said “there is zero threat to customer data as it is housed on a separate secure system.”