Austin’s latest sick-leave mandate attempt rejected by Texas Supreme Court

AUSTIN (KXAN/Austin Business Journal) — Local businesses don’t have to provide paid-sick leave for their employees following a Texas Supreme Court decision — at least not yet — the Austin Business Journal reports.

In 2018, the City of Austin passed a resolution mandating that private businesses provide sick leave for employees, but a Texas business group filed a lawsuit saying the ordinance violated the Texas Constitution.

On June 5, the Texas Supreme Court rejected the City’s petition to review a lower court decision that blocked the ordinance.

The Austin Business Journal’s Daniel Salazar reports the fight isn’t over for the City.

