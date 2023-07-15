AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin is one step closer to making major improvements to the Barton Springs Bridge.

The bridge has been standing over Barton Creek for nearly 100 years, and though it is still safe, it ranked on a list of the top five bridges in Austin in most need of repair or replacement in 2018. The city also recognizes mobility concerns for vehicles, bikers and pedestrians with the current structure.

In November 2020, voters approved over $100 million dollars for Austin infrastructure improvements, which included potential funding to address the bridge. Before the city decides on a design, stakeholders wanted to get input from the community.

In June, more than 1,600 Austinites submitted their thoughts on the pilot design as well as desires for the future bridge. Of all the responders, over half of them indicated they were “uncomfortable” traveling over the bridge in its current state.

The community engagement survey allowed respondents to leave open-ended answers. Many of the respondents left comments of support for improving the bicycle infrastructure on the bridge while others indicated they felt concerned about how the new bridge might affect congestion in the area. Read more on the respondents’ comments here.

Austin officials said they took some of the feedback and incorporated it into a new design. The Austin Transportation and Public Works Department said they made the following changes to the pilot plan:

“The design of the separated bicycle facility will be adjusted to allow emergency vehicle use of the bicycle lane during emergency calls so emergency vehicles can bypass regular traffic as they do today. Transportation and Public Works (TPW) staff have also started coordination with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) to implement signal pre-emption (where signals can be changed faster by approaching emergency vehicles) at key signalized intersections.

Bus stop locations have been adjusted to enhance the movement of vehicles past a stopped bus and to better support emergency access.

A mix of high-quality flex posts and ground-mounted barriers will be used to minimize visual clutter, reducing flex posts by 40%.

Timing of the planned work has been adjusted and will continue to be refined, taking into consideration the Austin City Limits festival load-in schedule planned to begin in mid-September.”

According to the project timeline, the design should be finalized by 2025. Austin Transportation and Public Works Department said once construction begins, it will take at least three years to complete.