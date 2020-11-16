Zynga’s Austin studio to work on new ‘Star Wars’ game, hire 25

A Zynga artist works on a design for one of its games (Courtesy Zynga)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin office of the game development company behind “Words with Friends” will be home to a new group working to produce a “Star Wars” mobile game.

Zynga is working to hire 25 employees for a new game development studio based out of its Austin office, although a spokesperson told KXAN most employees are still working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2018, Zynga announced it had reached an agreement with Disney to produce a free-to-play mobile game based in the “Star Wars” universe. The Zynga studio in Austin will work with the BossAlien division of Zynga’s subsidiary NaturalMotion to create the game. BossAlien has already been working to develop the “Star Wars” game. Zynga’s other games include FarmVille and CSR Racing.

Some of the positions available include level designers, environmental artists and gameplay engineers. It has a full list on its website.

“As a longtime Austinite, I know firsthand the immense level of talent and creativity that resides in this beautiful city,” said Jeff Hickman, senior vice president of Games. “We believe that the Austin talent market is highly compatible with our mission of bringing AAA console visuals and deep, compelling gameplay to mobile platforms.”