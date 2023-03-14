Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 14, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A little more than two weeks are left for people to go and enjoy the food at a familiar Southwestern-style restaurant in downtown Austin.

Z’Tejas, located on West Sixth Street by North Lamar Boulevard, will officially close its doors on April 1. According to a news release confirming the closure date, the restaurant will hold a celebratory party next week to mark 33 years in business.

The goodbye party will happen on March 24. On that day, the restaurant will charge $5 all day for its house margarita, and a DJ will play at the downtown location from 6-10 p.m.

“The community is encouraged to come in and enjoy one of their favorites,” the news release detailed. “A few classics have been added back to the core menu. Starting on March 17, dishes like the Navajo taco, Chicken Artichoke stacker and Adobo Chorizo meatloaf will be available.”

The restaurant on West Sixth is the chain’s original location. However, news of the impending closure came last summer after Z’Tejas went through two bankruptcies as well as a change in ownership. At that time, the new owner told the Austin Business Journal that the space will likely be demolished and become something new.

Z’Tejas still has a north Austin location at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., according to the restaurant’s website. It also has two restaurants in Arizona.