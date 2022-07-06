(Austin Business Journal) — Z’Tejas got its start 33 years ago on West Sixth Street in a decades-old house. Soon, the doors will close for good at that original location.

The Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain that emerged from two bankruptcies was later purchased by Randy Cohen and others, who helped give it new life in several locations. But as the skyline continues to evolve, the property at 1110 W Sixth St. on the edge of downtown, which housed Z’Tejas since 1989, will likely become something new.

“We knew it was coming; that building is so old, it’s gotta’ be wiped down,” Cohen said.

