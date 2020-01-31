Zilker Zephyr operators offer photo op this weekend before taking train away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The operators of the Zilker Zephyr want everybody to come get their picture taken with the miniature train this weekend because they’re taking it with them when they leave Zilker Park.

A Facebook post entitled “Final Statement” stated, in part, they’ll pull the train out of the tunnel from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday for people to stop by and take pictures. They’ll also sell their remaining souvenirs and memorabilia during that time, and, once they leave the park, the train will leave the station.

“We are leaving Zilker Park, and we are taking our big green Zephyr train with us,” the post stated.

KXAN obtained the contract between the operators, Texas Special, and the city. Under the Basic Services heading, item C reads, “The Contractor (Texas Special) shall provide all equipment necessary to the operation of the concession, including easily accessible passenger cars.”

The contractor also “shall be responsible for all expenses incurred in the maintenance and upkeep of all facilities including the concession premises,” according to the contract.

The contract was originally signed in 1996.

KXAN reached out Friday to the City of Austin for clarification, and there has been no response as of this writing.

The operators wrote on Facebook that Austin Parks and Recreation District was “deceptive” in how they handled the situation.

“Why did PARD lead us to believe we had a chance to make repairs and a contract extension?” the operators asked. They further stated that PARD misled them and let them spend $40,000 “and countless hours” on finding a solution for the problem.

“It’s easy to dismiss someone’s hard work and commitment to the City of Austin when your money isn’t involved,” the operators’ said.

Responding to the city’s initial statement about the status of the Zephyr, the operators said it was a “low blow” for the length of time the Zephyr has been part of Zilker Park.