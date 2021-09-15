Closures at Zilker Park for Austin City Limits start next week

Parts of Zilker Park will be closed from Sept. 20 – Oct. 17 for Austin City Limits Music Festival (KXAN Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The great lawn at Zilker Park will be closed for about a month for Austin City Limits Music Festival, according to Austin Parks and Recreation.

The closure will begin Monday, Sept. 20 and last through Sunday, Oct. 17. Fall maintenance for the park will take place the last week of the closure after the festival.

Signs at the park specify the areas impacted by closures will be the great lawn and the Stratford and Zilker parking lots. The Zilker parking lots will be closed on the festival days only.

For more details on closures for ACL Fest, you can view interactive maps from the City of Austin online.