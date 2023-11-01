AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday Zilker Park’s Great Lawn was open to the public again following the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Austin PARD officials shared on social media that fencing removal at the Great Lawn will continue throughout the day Wednesday. They also cautioned visitors there could be standing water in some areas due to recent rainstorms.

Those interested in visiting Zilker Park’s Great Lawn can park at the Stratford parking lot off Stratford Drive, located on the south side of Barton Springs Roads. Officials also noted there won’t be a total re-closure of the lawn during the holiday season.