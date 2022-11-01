AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maintenance work following the Austin City Limits Music Festival has finally finished, meaning Zilker Park has reopened.

Over a two-week period in October, thousands of festivalgoers trampled all over the Great Lawn.

Yet this massive maintenance project was nothing new for the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, which fixed up the 50-acre field in just two weeks.

To mend the broken grass, city workers drove over the Great Lawn with an aerator, a machine that loosens up compacted soil.

According to Zilker Park Maintenance Supervisor Juan Bustillos, the recent rain allowed the turf to heal more quickly than expected.

“The recent rain has helped a whole lot,” he said. “We’re glad to have the rain. It’s actually helping to have the grass bounce back a little bit quicker.”

Bustillos also points out maintenance never really slows down at Zilker Park, as keeping the grass green is a year-round process filled with feralization.

Now, the attention switches over to set up for the Trail of Lights. The 58the annual holiday event will take over a month to install and will return to Zilker Park on Dec. 8.