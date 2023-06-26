AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Zilker Park’s largest parking options could close soon, pending decisions from Austin’s Parks and Recreation Board and city council.

The Polo Field parking lot could close by July 15. The Austin Parks and Recreation Board will consider a recommendation to close the lot at Monday’s meeting. The Austin City Council would then need to approve the closure to officially remove the parking option.

The parking lot, located between Andrew Zilker Road and Barton Springs Road, is open on weekends during the summer and some Fridays for special events or activities, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

The lot has about 750 spaces—equal to the amount of parking in the gravel lot on Stratford Drive. These are the two largest parking options at Zilker Park.

This would be the latest change to Zilker Park parking after parking meters were added to previously free lots and parking costs increased by $2 in May.

The board’s draft recommendation reads “further delay in reducing parking during this summer’s heat will be seriously damaging to the Polo Field.”

Why close the lot?

The Polo Field lot closure was recommended in 2019 based on recommendations from a Zilker Park Working Group. At the time, the lot was recommended to close in phases with a full closure in May 2022.

Reasons to close the parking lot included “extensive environmental degradation” caused by parking and pedestrian circulation, possible pollution runoff issues and reduced parkland.

The lot provides overflow parking spots and parking for special events, like the Trail of Lights, Austin Kite Festival, Zilker Hillside Theater and the Fourth of July fireworks show, according to the 2019 group recommendations.

What might happen if the lot closes?

The Zilker Park Vision Plan draft includes plans to restore the Polo Field.

The vision plan, which was cleared by the Parks and Recreation Board last month, suggests three new parking garages. City staff previously said these garages would provide the same number of parking spots and use less of the park.

Additionally, the park board’s draft recommendation mentions adding a summer shuttle bus within Zilker Park for pickups along Stratford Drive to areas like Barton Springs Pool, Zilker Botanical Gardens, the playground and picnicking areas.

The Polo Field parking lot could open for special events like Blues on the Green, according to the draft.

Other possible changes in the draft recommendation include:

Recommending the Austin Parks and Recreation Department direct Zilker visitors to use off-site parking and One Texas Center free shuttles on peak-use summer days. This includes adding large banner signs promoting the shuttle and promotional days where shuttle tickets give free admission to a Zilker park area like Barton Springs, the Botanical Garden or other areas.

Recommending Zilker shuttle drop-offs run continuously rather than on the hour.

Recommending shuttles drop off near the Barton Springs Pool entrance.

Restoring the Polo Field with irrigation and/or seeding, as needed, after special events.

Recommending the Austin Transportation Department manage the shuttle service if transportation management is needed.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. where members will consider recommending the parking lot closure to city council. Meetings are streamed online.