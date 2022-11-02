AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime Austin tradition is set to go up Wednesday morning for its 56th year — the Zilker Holiday Tree at Zilker Park.

Austin Energy crews will work to string lights to transform the Zilker moonlight tower into holiday mode.

The tree stands 155 feet tall when fully constructed and is adorned with 39 strings of LED bulbs, each containing 81 red, yellow, green and blue bulbs.

The intentional placement of the yellow bulbs gives the tree a “distinctive and dizzying swirl pattern,” according to Austin Energy.

As a finishing touch, a double star at the top measures 10 feet from point to point.

The moonlight tower at the park is one of 31 original towers that provided Austin with its first urban lighting system in 1895, Austin Energy said. Only 17 of the towers remain today — the only working moonlight towers in the world.

More information about the Zilker Holiday Tree will be released by Austin Parks and Recreation online.

The holiday tree setup is only open to Austin Energy staff and the press, but we will update this story with videos and photos of the installation afterward.