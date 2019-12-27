Zilker Cafe rehab project begins with new, healthier food options in the works

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on the concession stand in Zilker Park begins Friday, kicking off a months-long rehabilitation project that will see the shop reopen after four years sitting empty.

Zilker Cafe closed in January 2016 after an inspection found serious structural issues and hazardous materials, including asbestos and lead. The concession stand, positioned prominently near both the Zilker Zephyr and Barton Springs Pool, was built between 1959 and 1960.

Zilker Cafe has sat empty and unused since January 2016. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

“We’re excited to be bringing it back into operation,” said Kim McKnight, manager of historic preservation and heritage tourism with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Crews will start shutting off part of the parking lot Friday, and construction will begin in earnest next month.

On KXAN News Today, a new vendor promises healthy, affordable options in the space.