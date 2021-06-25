Zilker Café project denied permit for beer, wine sales

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Board decided Tuesday night not to grant Zilker Café a conditional use permit that would allow for the sale of beer and wine.

Zilker Café is located near Barton Springs Pool, a popular Austin destination. The city is working to restore the building, which was built back in the 1960s but fell into disrepair in the past few years.

A project coordinator with PARD previously told KXAN the plan was to serve beer and wine in a small area around the café. If the permit was granted, it would have been illegal to consume alcohol outside of that area and in Barton Springs Pool itself.

Some Austinites were concerned dangers could arise if people were too intoxicated in the water and too much responsibility would fall on lifeguards. Others said they wanted to keep the pool a family-friendly spot.

Austin Parks and Recreation said it is reviewing the code and considering what to do next.