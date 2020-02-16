Zilker Botanical Garden to offer free entry eight days a year starting in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zilker Botanical Garden will offer free entry to members of the public on eight days in 2020, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced.

The initiative begins on Presidents’ Day this Monday.

Entry to the botanical garden will be free on the following days:

Feb. 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

March 28, 2020

May 30, 2020

June 11, 2020

July 9, 2020

Aug. 8, 2020

Aug, 13, 2020

According to PARD, the garden will be free to enter on eight days each year, starting in 2020.

As a result of the initiative, locals and visitors to Austin will be able to spend holidays, spring days, and school breaks at Zilker, and also enjoy special exhibits, PARD says.