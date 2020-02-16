Zilker Botanical Garden to offer free entry eight days a year starting in 2020

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zilker Botanical Garden_442443

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zilker Botanical Garden will offer free entry to members of the public on eight days in 2020, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) announced.

The initiative begins on Presidents’ Day this Monday.

Entry to the botanical garden will be free on the following days:

  • Feb. 17, 2020
  • March 17, 2020
  • March 28, 2020
  • May 30, 2020
  • June 11, 2020
  • July 9, 2020
  • Aug. 8, 2020
  • Aug, 13, 2020

According to PARD, the garden will be free to enter on eight days each year, starting in 2020.

As a result of the initiative, locals and visitors to Austin will be able to spend holidays, spring days, and school breaks at Zilker, and also enjoy special exhibits, PARD says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss