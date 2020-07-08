Zebra mussels grow through the Highland Lakes, costing city millions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In 2017, the alarms were sounded as Zebra mussels were found in the Highland Lakes.

The invasive species was first discovered in the Great Lakes more than 30 years ago, and since that time, they have made their way to Central Texas.

“Once they are into a system, really there is no effective way to get them out, especially something as big as the Highland Lake system,” said Brent Bellinger with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

Bellinger says the Zebra mussel is very hard to control once they become established in a water system.

“My research in Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake has shown the population has increased over the last two years,” said Bellinger. “So it is a pretty substantial number in parts of the reservoir.”

Austin Water says the mussels can limit valve operation at their plants, clog piping and cause water to have a very unpleasant smell.

Austin Water uses chemical retardants in its piping systems, and raw water tunnels that help slow the population of the mussels. In 2009, one of the raw water tunnels at the Ullrich treatment plant was taken out of service temporarily for a capital improvement project.

According to Austin Water, in the time this raw water tunnel was out of service, Zebra mussels infested the line in unprecedented numbers. When the tunnel was brought back into service, the chemical retardant killed the mussels, causing the smelly water.

“Since then we definitely have mitigation measures in place and if we take systems in place that have mussels in them we have the ability to flush those out before it gets to the treatment process,” said Bill Stauber.

While the mussels themselves are small, the price to fight them is much larger. Austin Water has spent millions on technology to fight the growing problem.

“For the three different plants we are in for just above $3 million,” said Stauber.

Austin Water also anticipates an additional $1.9 million to design and construct a more efficient system to help battle the mussels. That is on top of a yearly cost of more than $130,000 for the chemical used to clear the mussels out of the pipes.

The chemical is not harmful to people.

“We are planning that we are going to have to deal with these guys for the forseeable future,” said Stauber.

The best way to fight the spread to other lakes and rivers is to inspect your boat, trailer and other recreational equipment that have been in the water.

Drain all bilge water, live wells, bait buckets and all other water from your boat, engine and equipment.

Wash all parts of your boat, paddles and other equipment that have been in the water.