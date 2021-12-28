ZACH Theatre cancels remaining ‘A Christmas Carol’ shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ZACH Theatre said Tuesday it’s canceling all remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Jan. 2.

The theatre said “rigorous testing protocols” revealed several breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the staff and crew of the show.

Last week, the theatre said it was only canceling “A Christmas Carol” shows through Sunday, Dec. 26, and crews were hoping to at least put on shows the last week of the run through Jan. 2.

“While we had hoped to resume performances on Wednesday, December 29, we have confirmed additional COVID cases among the A Christmas Carol company,” said ZACH Theatre Director of Marketing and Communications Drew Nebrig in a press release. “Our paramount concern is for the health and safety of our artists and audiences. It does, regrettably, put us in the position of making the hard decision to cancel remaining performances.”

ZACH Theatre said up until this production, its seats had been empty for more than 626 days, so it was exciting to reopen for both artists and the public alike.

“The art and theatre sector has been hit so hard during the pandemic, and this feels like another hit – but we are hopeful our cast and crew recover quickly, and that, right now is our main concern. We look forward to getting back to live theatre in 2022,” Nebrig continued in her statement.

In a previous interview with KXAN, Nebrig said they test all cast and crew three times a week. Their whole team is vaccinated, she said, and most people who tested positive aren’t showing symptoms.

Ticketholders will get an email from the theatre outlining their options. Anyone with additional questions can call the ZACH Theatre Box Office at (512) 476-0594 ext.1.