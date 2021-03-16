YouTube backs local creators, healthcare professionals to combat misinformation on platform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — YouTube is taking its health more seriously this year and two local creators are on the frontline of the cause.

The online video-sharing platform is working to support up-and-coming healthcare creators as part of a new initiative. Dr. Garth Graham, the company’s director and global head of healthcare and public health partnerships, is leading the effort.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that good communication is one of the most powerful tools in healthcare and it has never been more important to ensure valid information reaches people who need it most,” Dr. Graham said in the official YouTube blog announcement.

The initiative’s focus is on giving people access to quality health-related content through healthcare professionals.

Natalie Crawford, M.D., a fertility physician in Austin, is one of many professionals backed by the platform. She agrees about the need for accurate information.

“2020 really changed how we provide medicine all across the board and it’s really changing how somebody receives medical care also. I think it’s shown us there’s a ton of misinformation out there and that you have to be an advocate for your own health,” Dr. Crawford said.

She has seen many patients come into her office unaware or uneducated about basic fertility information. So much so, five years ago, she took to social media to start sharing the knowledge.

What started as an Instagram page evolved into a YouTube channel. She’s amassed more than 10-thousand followers. She’s humbled by the amount but wants to make a point clear when it comes to searching healthcare information on the platform.

“It’s very important to understand the credentials of who is giving you information because anybody can start a YouTube channel and tell you any fact that they want and it may have no evidence behind it and they may not have the training or the expertise to give that information,” the double-board-certified fertility physician said.

“I’m giving information to help people from a place of really wanting them to know the information and to make their lives better, not because I’m selling something or trying to get them into some pseudo-science pathway that we see, so always ask, ‘Who is giving you this information, what are their credentials to give you this information and if it sounds too good to be true, really think twice … don’t just believe everything you hear at face value.”

Dr. Crawford’s goal with her channel is to take it to a place where everybody feels empowered to understand their reproductive health.

“Fertility has so much stigma around it, so does even talking about periods or the word vagina — these things make people uncomfortable and so they don’t understand what’s normal; therefore, they don’t know what’s not normal and when to seek help,” she said.

She hopes to continue growing her channel and help transition people from searching on YouTube for random things to making it a go-to place to search for health information, especially users becoming an advocate for their own health.

Mama Doctor Jones is another Austin-based YouTube creator backed by the platform. She is a fellow OB-GYN.

Dr. Jones has taken to the ‘Tube for many years to discuss health. She has amassed more than 685-thousand subscribers.





The service partnered with the Association for Healthcare Social Media to provide resources to healthcare professionals who use social media, such as Dr. Jones and Dr. Crawford. The platform also supports other doctors including psychologists, spine surgeons, dermatologists, pulmonary care physicians, etc.

Other organizations involved

YouTube announced the new approach to health-related content weeks ago, at the beginning of the year. The platform created a new health partnerships team to address the evolving digital health needs of consumers.

To do so, it has taken on trusted organizations across different medical sectors to ensure more credible information is accessible to the public. The first round of partners includes the American Public Health Association, Cleveland Clinic, Harvard School of Public Health, Mayo Clinic, Osmosis, Psych Hub, and the National Academy of Medicine.

If you’re interested in learning more about the intitiative, you can read the full press release.