AUSTIN (KXAN) — One juvenile was shot in the foot near the 600 block of E. Anderson Lane around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children’s Hospital.

APD says that the injury was not self-inflicted or accidental. No suspect information has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.