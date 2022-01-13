‘You’re My Butter Half’ mural restored after last week’s defacing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An iconic east Austin mural was restored Thursday afternoon after being defaced a little over a week earlier.

Vandals last week altered the “You’re My Butter Half” mural into an inappropriate message using similarly-colored paint.

The mural sits at 2000 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, and the building is owned by digital marketing company Effective Spend, which bought it from the United Way for Greater Austin in 2021.

Photos taken on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 show parts of the “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin painted over and defaced. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“Last week, someone came out and defaced the mural in the middle of the night we think, changed the words to say something a little different that I won’t say on camera,” said Natalia Wulfe, co-owner and chief marketing officer at Effective Spend. “You know, we got a good laugh out of it.”

Wulfe told KXAN a touchup muralist was brought out to help restore the public artwork. It was originally painted using anti-defacing paint, she explained, so the mural is cleaning up well.

“Murals really add a lot of character to Austin. They not only speak to the many tourists that come to Austin, but they give us a sense of place,” Wulfe said, who added her team members see people coming up to the mural all day long to take pictures.

Wulfe said donations go a long way, and she encouraged Austinites who love the mural to donate to the United Way.