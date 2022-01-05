‘You’re My Butter Half’ mural in east Austin defaced

Photos taken on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 show parts of the “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin painted over and defaced. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mural in east Austin was defaced this week.

The “You’re My Butter Half” mural sits on the United Way For Greater Austin building at 2000 E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. A vandal used similarly-colored paint to alter the text into an inappropriate message. The last photo in the slideshow below shows how the mural is originally supposed to look.

Photos taken on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 show parts of the “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin painted over and defaced. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Photos taken on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 show parts of the “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin painted over and defaced. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Photos taken on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 show parts of the “You’re My Butter Half” mural in east Austin painted over and defaced. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“You’re my butter half” mural at United Way for Greater Austin (KXAN Photo/Jaclyn Ramkissoon)

The United Way For Greater Austin said a team member discovered the vandalism around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The organization said are plans to repaint the mural to its original, heartfelt message.

This is not the first time the mural has been vandalized. It was defaced at least one other time in the summer of 2017. A group from the United Way For Greater Austin helped restore it then.

KXAN has reached out to the United Way For Greater Austin for more information.