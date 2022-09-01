AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorn pride will be in full force this weekend with the University of Texas at Austin’s football season opener Saturday. With that comes plenty of tailgate festivities and — you guessed it — crazy traffic.

Here’s a guide to available parking options near DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, area construction to avoid and public transit options to the game.

Where can I park near DKR Texas Memorial Stadium?

You’ll be hard pressed to find public street parking available on blocks neighboring the stadium. If you plan to drive, your best bet will be to try and find a spot in a nearby parking garage.

Open lots

Parking Lot 9: adjacent to State Parking Garage Q (1607 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin)

Parking Lot 6: across the street from State Parking Garage F (14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin)

Parking Lot 18: adjacent to State Parking Garage F (14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin)

Open lots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Longhorn Foundation Parking

State Parking Garage R: 204 E. 17th St., Austin

State Parking Garage Q: 1607 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

State Parking Garage B: 1511 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

Pre-issued passes are required for these parking.

State parking lots

State Parking Garage E: 1601 Lavaca St., Austin

Capitol Visitors Parking Garage: 1201 San Jacinto Blvd., Austin

State Parking Garage G: 315 E. 17th St., Austin

State Parking Garage A: 14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin

State Parking Garage F: 14th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin

UT has identified reserved lots for its tailgates, highlighted yellow on the attached PDF. Ground tailgate lots are colored green on the PDF. Parking lot 19, highlighted red on the map, does not permit any overnight stays or RVs for tailgaters.

What traffic should I be aware of heading to UT?

Portions of Dean Keeton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed on game day to allow crowds to safely access the stadium.

A look at football game day entrance and exit ways near the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

Currently, the Texas Capitol Complex project is actively under construction from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 16th Street and from Brazos to Colorado streets. Drivers should prepare for possible traffic delays and consider seeking alternative routes to access the UT neighborhood.

There isn’t any vehicle or pedestrian crossing access along Congress Avenue on 18th, 17th or 16th streets, officials with the Texas Facilities Commission said in an email.

What public transit options are available?

Anyone attending Saturday’s game who isn’t driving can get to the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium via CapMetro bus routes and MetroBikes.

CapMetro bus services are free for UT students, faculty and staff who present a valid campus ID. To plan your route to the stadium, use CapMetro’s online trip planner to see connecting routes and departure/arrival times.

MetroBikes are available for renting to attend UT’s game and tailgates. Several MetroBike locations are located near the game, including one north of the game at the intersection of 23rd Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Find a station near you or the stadium here.