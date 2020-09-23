Your poop is helping predict COVID-19 outbreaks in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas is testing wastewater samples across Austin to predict when cases of COVID-19 may be on the rise.

Professor Mary Jo Kirisits is leading a small team that’s taking samples from two of Austin’s major wastewater treatment facilities and testing them for RNA that shows the virus.

That viral RNA shows up sooner after infection in feces than other testing methods, and is generally present before someone would begin showing symptoms, Kirisits says.

Based upon fluctuations on the concentration of the virus found in wastewater, Kirisits and her team can make predictions that case numbers will soon be on the rise and warn city officials and medical providers in advance that they need to prepare for an influx of patients.

At 9 p.m. on the CW and 10 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will explain how the testing works and researchers’ plans to soon test in specific areas of town in order to predict outbreaks in specific neighborhoods.