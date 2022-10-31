AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans are getting creative with their Halloween costumes this year. Check out these cute and scary photos from KXAN viewers.

Jackson as a weatherman during tornado coverage. (Photo: Linda)

‘Fall kitties’ Rosie and Phoebe from Buchanan Dam. (Photo: Gina)

Princess A’Niyahh from Manor. (Photo: Anthony Mosley)

Campbell as “Eleven” from Stranger Things. (Photo: Lauren R.)

A cowgirl and Dia de los Muertos ‘La Catrina’ (Photo: Michelle)

Keezicks and Fritz as ‘Hockey Pups’ (Photo: Nathan)

River as ‘Super Girl.’ (Photo: Terry)

You can submit your costume photos to ReportIt@KXAN.com. Include names, your city and a description of the costume. KXAN may contact you for permission to use your content on-air and online.

The First Warning Weather team is forecasting a dry and warm Halloween Monday with afternoon highs soaring into the 70s under a mainly cloudy sky.

But by late evening, a few spotty showers will work in from the southwest, potentially impacting late-night trick-or-treaters.