Your neighbors might have family in Ukraine — how you can help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kateryna Voinova, who moved to Austin from Kyiv three years ago, said she’s in constant contact with her mother who’s in Ukraine.

“My mama is spending already her second night today in the subway,” she said. “The Kyiv government opened the subway to use as a shelter in case of the bombing of the city.”

This past week, she’s made it a point to not spend any time alone.

“Somewhere near each other. Today my friend just spends the whole day in my house, and now I’m in her house,” she said. “It’s just so hard to focus on something that’s not the Ukrainian war.”

What’s getting her through, she said, is seeing people rally together in support of her home country.

“The community of people who is here. It really inspires us and brings us hope,” she said.

Below are a list of charities vetted by Charity Navigator that are providing aid to Ukraine.