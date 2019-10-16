Your kids can send a letter to Santa thanks to USPS’ Operation Santa program

Santa Claus needs some help replying to letters this year (AP Photo/Sam Harrel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas is racing towards us at light speed — and Santa is going to need some help replying to all the letters he receives from children.

Fortunately, people in Austin can step up thanks to the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program.

Now in its 107th year, the program sets up a direct line between local children and Santa’s grotto in the North Pole.

And this year, it’s important that children write to Santa’s newly released official address: 123 Elf Road, North Pole , 8888. Letters should include a stamp in the envelope’s top right corner.

Beginning Nov. 18, anyone who wants to help Santa by responding to a letter can browse them here.

Austin is one of 15 cities involved in the program, which has been growing every year since it started back in 1912.

For more information on sending a letter, click here.