AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the arrival of spring and the dog days of summer just around the corner, Austin’s furry residents will be looking for a shaded place to get some laps in on the trails, or some z’s in the sun.
Before you head out to the trails with your pup in tow, familiarize yourself with Austin’s leash regulations. Under city ordinance, dogs are required to be on a leash in public spaces unless that space is a designated off-leash area (highlighted on the map in purple).
The following rules apply to off-leash areas:
- Dogs must be leashed when walking to and from the off-leash area
- Dog owners must keep their pets within their sight/sound at all times
- Dogs in heat are not permitted to off-leash areas
- Aggressive dogs are required to be removed immediately
- All dogs must have rabies vaccinations, in accordance with state law
- Owners must clean up after their dogs and place waste in the designated trash cans
Dog owners are also forewarned of the potential of harmful algae appearing in Austin’s waterways. Toxic blue-green algae has been detected in Lady Bird Lake and, if ingested by dogs, can cause unsteady walking, foaming at the mouth, excessive drooling, muscle twitches and death if not immediately treated.
Owners are asked to monitor their dogs and, when possible, limit their exposure to waterways or wash them down with clean water immediately after coming in contact.
Here’s a look at the dog-friendly parks and off-leash areas throughout Austin.
Austin’s pet-friendly reputation carries over to its restaurants, bars and breweries, many of which accommodate furry friends along for the ride. Here’s a look at some local joints that are designated as pet-friendly:
Austin Eastciders
Collaboratory – Tap Room: 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130, Austin
Barton Springs: 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin
Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
1305 W. Oltorf St., Austin
Austin Terrier
3435 Greystone Drive, Austin
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden
79 Rainey St., Austin
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
Barton Springs Saloon
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
BB Rover’s Cafe & Pub
12636 Research Blvd Ste. B-101, Austin
Caroline Restaurant
621 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 101, Austin
The Cedar Door
201 Brazos St., Austin
Cherrywood Coffeehouse
1400 E. 38th 1/2 St., Austin
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
121 Pickle Road, Austin
Dough Boys
3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin
Easy Tiger
North/Linc: 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Ste. 1100, Austin
South: 3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
East: 1501 E. 7th St., Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S. 1st St., Austin
Jo’s Coffee
South Congress: 1300 S. Congress Ave., Austin
Downtown: 242 W. 2nd St., Austin
Red River: 1000 E. 41st St., Austin
Kerbey Lane Cafe
Central: 3704 Kerbey Lane, Austin
Mueller: 2200 Aldrich St., Ste 100, Austin
Northwest: 13435 Hwy. 183 Ste. 415, Austin
Round Rock: 2120 N. Mays St., Round Rock
South: 3003 South Lamar Blvd., Austin
Southwest: 4301 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin
Westlake: 701 S. Capital of TX Hwy., Austin
Knomad Bar
1213 Corona Drive, Austin
Mozart’s Coffee Roasters
3825 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
Perla’s
1400 S. Congress Ave., Austin
Salty Sow
1917 Manor Road, Austin
Sawyer & Co.
4827 East Cesar Chavez St., Austin
Sour Duck Market
1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin
Yard Bar
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
Know of a dog-friendly restaurant, park or business we missed? Let us know! KXAN’s digital reporter Kelsey Thompson can be reached at reportit@kxan.com, by email or on Twitter.