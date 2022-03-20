AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the arrival of spring and the dog days of summer just around the corner, Austin’s furry residents will be looking for a shaded place to get some laps in on the trails, or some z’s in the sun.

Before you head out to the trails with your pup in tow, familiarize yourself with Austin’s leash regulations. Under city ordinance, dogs are required to be on a leash in public spaces unless that space is a designated off-leash area (highlighted on the map in purple).

The following rules apply to off-leash areas:

Dogs must be leashed when walking to and from the off-leash area

Dog owners must keep their pets within their sight/sound at all times

Dogs in heat are not permitted to off-leash areas

Aggressive dogs are required to be removed immediately

All dogs must have rabies vaccinations, in accordance with state law

Owners must clean up after their dogs and place waste in the designated trash cans

Dog owners are also forewarned of the potential of harmful algae appearing in Austin’s waterways. Toxic blue-green algae has been detected in Lady Bird Lake and, if ingested by dogs, can cause unsteady walking, foaming at the mouth, excessive drooling, muscle twitches and death if not immediately treated.

Owners are asked to monitor their dogs and, when possible, limit their exposure to waterways or wash them down with clean water immediately after coming in contact.

Here’s a look at the dog-friendly parks and off-leash areas throughout Austin.

Austin’s pet-friendly reputation carries over to its restaurants, bars and breweries, many of which accommodate furry friends along for the ride. Here’s a look at some local joints that are designated as pet-friendly:

Austin Eastciders

Collaboratory – Tap Room: 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130, Austin

Barton Springs: 1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.

1305 W. Oltorf St., Austin

Austin Terrier

3435 Greystone Drive, Austin

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

79 Rainey St., Austin

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Barton Springs Saloon

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

BB Rover’s Cafe & Pub

12636 Research Blvd Ste. B-101, Austin

Caroline Restaurant

621 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 101, Austin

The Cedar Door

201 Brazos St., Austin

Cherrywood Coffeehouse

1400 E. 38th 1/2 St., Austin

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

121 Pickle Road, Austin

Dough Boys

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin

Easy Tiger

North/Linc: 6406 N. I-35 Frontage Road, Ste. 1100, Austin

South: 3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

East: 1501 E. 7th St., Austin

Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S. 1st St., Austin

Jo’s Coffee

South Congress: 1300 S. Congress Ave., Austin

Downtown: 242 W. 2nd St., Austin

Red River: 1000 E. 41st St., Austin

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Central: 3704 Kerbey Lane, Austin

Mueller: 2200 Aldrich St., Ste 100, Austin

Northwest: 13435 Hwy. 183 Ste. 415, Austin

Round Rock: 2120 N. Mays St., Round Rock

South: 3003 South Lamar Blvd., Austin

Southwest: 4301 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin

Westlake: 701 S. Capital of TX Hwy., Austin

Knomad Bar

1213 Corona Drive, Austin

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

3825 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

Perla’s

1400 S. Congress Ave., Austin

Salty Sow

1917 Manor Road, Austin

Sawyer & Co.

4827 East Cesar Chavez St., Austin

Sour Duck Market

1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin

Yard Bar

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

