You may have to rescan channels KXAN, KNVA, KBVO

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Higher audio and video quality are coming to Austin Tuesday morning with the launch of ATSC 3.0, known as NEXT-GEN TV.

The new system is capable of broadcasting 4K television with High Dynamic Range. However, to experience the new updates, people will need to have devices able to receive the new format. A few newer models can do so already, and more consumer products are expected to be available in 2021. People can research the specifications of their TVs to see if they work with the new format. Even without new equipment, viewers can still enjoy KXAN, KNVA and KBVO as usual.

The switchover is expected to happen at 9 a.m. CST and viewers may need to rescan their channels.

To do so, they can select “scan” or “autotune” from their TVs or converter boxes to begin the scanning process.