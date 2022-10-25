FILE — A Taran tactical combat master hand gun is displayed for sale, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two years, the Austin Police Department is bringing back its gun surrender program on Tuesday.

The first event for the program will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the Robert Martinez Sr. Central East Substation, located at 812 Springdale Road in east Austin.

The gun surrender program was on a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its goal is to promote responsible gun ownership, according to APD, and to provide education on properly securing guns.

The program also gives those in the community a chance to turn over unwanted weapons and ammunition without questions.

If you’re interested in surrendering a firearm, APD has a few steps for you to follow:

Don’t walk into the substation with a visible gun or ammo.

Unload the gun, and place it and the ammo in separate bags.

Leave the gun and/or ammo in the car in the trunk or the backseat. If you’re walking to the event, keep it all bagged.

Tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun. The officers will safely retrieve it.

You can learn more about the event online.