You can soon make a deposit for Austin FC season tickets ahead of their first season in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, announced Monday that they will soon accept fully refundable deposits for season tickets for their debut season in 2021.

The season ticket memberships will be made available June 12 and the membership deposit would give people a priority position while eventually converting their deposit into an actual season ticket membership.

“The sooner a person or company reserves their priority place in line by making a deposit as part of the first phase, the sooner the person or company/entity will have the opportunity to select their preferred seating location and number of seats for Austin FC’s inaugural season in 2021,” officials with the team wrote in a press release Monday.

The season membership would include access to all regular season home games for the team and access to members-only events and privileges, they wrote.

The deposit prices are:

General upper and lower level seating and supporter section: $50

Premium seating: $100

Each account can reserve a maximum of eight tickets.

The membership deposits will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 12. You can buy get more information on the Austin FC website or by emailing memberships@austinfc.com.